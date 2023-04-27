DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Confluence Water Trails broke ground on the future site of a whitewater park at the Scott Avenue dam on Thursday.

The project includes in-water and uplands work, which will eventually lead to whitewater features and an educational plaza. Principal Point, named in honor of the $3 million investment from Principal Financial Group, is expected to open by the end of 2026.

ICON water trails is an initiative to connect 150 miles of waterways in central Iowa and make them more accessible to the community. Some of the sites will provide more fishing spots and fish cleaning stations, areas for whitewater activities like kayaking and surfing, and more.

There are currently 14 access points open to the public and two more sites are expected to open within the next year. ICON is also working on a low head dam mitigation project on Fleur Drive, completion of this project will be concurrent with work done at Principal Point.

A $25 million grant from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program of the U.S. Department of Transportation is being used to help fund this project. ICON said in total more than $97 million has been invested into the project.

Visit ICON Water Trails’ website to learn more about the project.