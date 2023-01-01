An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northern Iowa on Monday, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines Monday night.

Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create dangerous accumulations of ice, potentially damaging trees and powerlines.

The bulk of the freezing rain will fall after sunset Monday and through the overnight, which may aid in the buildup of ice without heat from even indirect sunlight through the clouds. Pocahontas, Humboldt, and Algona are some of the WHO13 towns in the Ice Storm Warning.

In addition, there is a Winter Weather Advisory bordering the warning for up to a quarter of an inch of ice build up.

Much of the freezing rain will lift out of the state by 8 AM Tuesday, but snow will be wrapping around the back of the storm into the areas affected by icing. In North Central Iowa, these snow accumulations should be light, but any added weight to iced up trees and powerlines could lead to major issues. Carroll, Rockwell City, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Clarion, and Hampton are included in the advisory area.

Roads could be extremely slick through much of the morning on Tuesday, so travel should be avoided in the area beginning Monday evening.

Those in areas expecting ice should make sure to charge all devices and extra batteries in preparation for potential power outages that could be extended in length.

Snow totals farther northwest, in extreme northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and southeast South Dakota could be as high as one foot.

Meanwhile, on the south side of this storm, non-severe thunderstorms could be possible through the overnight, from Des Moines to the south and southeast.