URBANDALE, IA — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in central Iowa on Wednesday morning, speaking to the Westside Conservative club and the Machine Shed Restaurant in Urbandale.

Pence took questions from audience members after his opening remarks, with the topics ranging from inflation to energy prices to border security to the war in Ukraine. The breakfast event comes one day after a federal judge called on the former VP to testify in front of a grand jury about potential illegal acts committed by former President Donald Trump.

“I am limited in what I can say about the grand jury’s proceedings but I am pleased that the judge recognized that the Constitution’s speech and protection clause applies to my work as Vice President when I was serving as President of the Senate on January 6,” said the former Vice President. “We are currently talking to our council about the balance of that decision and determining a way forward but I have nothing to hide. I have written and spoken extensively about that day and the days leading up to it.”

The judge ruled that Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

The former VP spoke in Cedar Rapids just before noon, and is set to speak to the Johnston County Republicans at a dinner in Coralville tonight.