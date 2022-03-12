DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines East High School community remains in mourning after a teenager was murdered on school grounds earlier in the week. A vigil inside of East’s gymnasium Saturday night aimed to give students and staff a moment of solace before spring break.

Dozens of attendees held up electric candles in memory of 15-year-old Jose Lopez and two teenage girls injured in the same shooting. They also signed a banner with messages to comfort the victims’ families and the East High School community.

Des Moines Public Schools and East High School organized the public vigil. Leaders within the school system believe the collective grief is the best way for the community to process the trauma of the shooting.

“I don’t think we’ll ever fully heal from this,” said Matthew Smith, who is Des Moines Public Schools’ associate superintendent. “I think we’ll come out of this different, because I don’t know if there will be a complete healing. There will be hope and joy again, we will find that as a community.”

“This is a space for us to lean on one another and support one another,” said East High School interim principal Jill Versteeg. “We come for the healing of our community, a community I know to be strong, beautiful, and supportive.”

The school district plans to organize more events in the future to help East High School emotionally heal after the murder.