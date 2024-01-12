IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says I-80 in eastern Iowa is back open Friday morning after multiple semis jackknifed near Williamsburg.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the ISP says a stretch of road west of Williamsburg was closed for more than an hour after around eight semis were involved in crashes. Both directions of travel were open again as of 7:40 a.m.

Road conditions from the Iowa Department of Transportation show that area of I-80 as completely snow and ice-covered and travel is not advised.

The snow still coming down combined with strong winds is causing issues with visibility as well.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa DOT are advising people to stay home if travel isn’t necessary.

You can keep track of road conditions throughout the state here.