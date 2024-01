OXFORD, IOWA — Crews are working at this hour to clear a crash that has closed down Interstate 80 near Oxford. The crash happened during the 4:00 o’clock hour on Friday. Iowa DOT traffic cameras show a semi and trailer are jackknifed across the road, blocking all traffic. Traffic is backed up for more than a mile as of 5:00 pm. A wrecker truck and first responders are on scene but there is no indication when the road will re-open.

