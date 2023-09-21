WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Traffic on I-80 eastbound came to a standstill Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle accident just before the Jordan Creek Parkway exit.

It happened in a section of the interstate where construction has been underway for months.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol provided WHO 13 with a photo of the aftermath of the crash, showing multiple vehicles smashed up and an SUV on top of another vehicle. He did not have specifics on the crash or whether anyone was injured, as the ISP only assisted with traffic.

The crash caused the eastbound lanes to be closed for some time and the Iowa DOT put a detour in place. The road is now open again.

The West Des Moines Police Department is investigating the crash. We’ve reached out to the Public Information Officer for details but have not received a response.

Sgt. Dinkla said there have been a high number of crashes in this area of construction over the last few months and at least three fatalities connected to the collisions.