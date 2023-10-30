URBANDALE, Iowa – Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-80 eastbound in Urbandale near the flyover exit to Highway 141.

WHO 13’s crew on the scene took a video showing a red vehicle underneath the rear end of a semi-trailer. The Iowa Department of Transportation says three right lanes of the interstate have been blocked off because of the crash and the exit ramp to Highway 141 is also blocked off as of 6:10 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are advised to slow down in the area and take another route if possible.

Details of what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured were not immediately available. Check back to www.WHO13.com for updates on this story.