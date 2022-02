NEWTON, IOWA — One lane of westbound Interstate 80 is shutdown by a jackknifed semi in Jasper County on Thursday evening. The crashed truck is blocking the inside lane of the interstate just past the Iowa Speedway Drive exit. The crash happened around 4:45pm on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol is on the scene of the accident still as of 5:30pm. One lane of traffic is moving past the truck. Please avoid the area if you can.