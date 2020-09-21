I-35 Exit at First Street in Ankeny Will Finally Open For Some This Week

Ankeny, Iowa — After years of construction and months of a complete shutdown, the First Street interchange with I-35 in Ankeny will allow its first travelers later this week.

The interchange has been converted into a ‘diverging diamond’ pattern. It requires all drivers to pass from the right lane to the left and then back again. A similar intersection opened in Waukee in 2015.

To allow drivers to adjust to the new traffic pattern, the Iowa DOT says it will phase-in the re-opening of the intersection. Beginning on Thursday morning, First Street will opened for East-West travel as well as the entrance ramp to northbound I-35.

Next week the exit ramp from northbound I-35 will open, followed by the southbound entrance ramp a week later. The exit to southbound I-35 is expected to open in November.