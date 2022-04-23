WARREN COUNTY, IOWA — Traffic is moving again on I-35 on Saturday evening after southbound lanes were blocked by an overturned semi for more than half an hour. It happened near the 60 mile mark, between the towns of Cumming and Bevington.

A DOT traffic camera showed a truck lying on its side across all lanes of traffic. Traffic began moving again around 8:30 p.m. after being closed for more than 30 minutes. Crews were still on the scene cleaning up the crash.

There is no word on the cause of the accident.