Hy-Vee to Start Limiting Meat Purchases

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee will start limiting meat purchases at all of its stores beginning May 6.

Each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when shopping at all Hy-Vee locations.

Hy-Vee says the new limits are due to worker shortages at meat processing plants as well as an increase in meat sales.

“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.