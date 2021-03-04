Hy-Vee to Include In-Store Nail Salons at Some Locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee’s newest addition to some of its grocery stores may take you by surprise.

The West Des Moines-based company announced Wednesday it is partnering with The W Nail Bar to provide in-store nail salons at some of its locations.

Hy-Vee plans to open several of the nail bars in its eight-state region by the end of 2021, with the first in Bettendorf in April.

“Through our partnership with The W Nail Bar, we are revolutionizing the way customers shop in our stores by bringing engaging, experiential and convenient services to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

The salons will offer manicures, pedicures, nail art, waxing, and also sell its own line of all-natural, handmade products.

The W Nail Bar says all of its locations are maintaining strict sanitization and social distancing protocols because of COVID-19.