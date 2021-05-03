Hy-Vee to Host Vaccine Clinic at Downtown Farmers’ Market in Des Moines Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Des Moines this Saturday.

The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Court Avenue near 5th Street on May 8. The vaccines are free and no appointment is required.

People can choose between the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses and is available to anyone 16 years and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose and is available for anyone 18 years and older. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic at the Downtown Farmers’ Market can receive their second dose at any Hy-Vee pharmacy location 21 days after the first dose.

“It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); and photo ID. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated,” Hy-Vee said in a news release.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market was bustling with shoppers in its return this past Saturday. The market hadn’t been held downtown since 2019 due to the pandemic.