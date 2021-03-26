Hy-Vee to Host its Largest Vaccine Clinic to Date in Des Moines on April 3

Picture of vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 taken as elderly people are being inoculated amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Carlos A Mendoza school in San Miguelito neighbourhood in Panama City on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is partnering with 211 Iowa to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next weekend for 3,500 area residents in Des Moines.

The clinic is for individuals 65 and older and individuals 64 and younger with an underlying health condition. Vaccinations are available by appointment only by calling 211.

The first-dose clinic will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center (833 5th Avenue) in downtown Des Moines.

Recipients will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. A clinic to administer the second dose will be held on April 24 at the same time as a recipient’s first-dose appointment and at the same location.

Those who have barriers scheduling a vaccine appointment can call 211 or (800) 244-7431 and a vaccine navigator will assist them with scheduling an appointment. Help will be available each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dial 211 and select the vaccine prompt number 9. Translation services are available.

“It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); and photo ID,” Hy-Vee said in a news release.

Recipients are not required to have insurance to receive a vaccine. Masks will be required at the clinic.

Free parking will be available for vaccine recipients. The Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center is located near a DART bus stop. DART is currently offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.