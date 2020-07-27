Hy-Vee To Hand Out Three Million Masks to Customers to Encourage the Use of Masks in Stores

WAUKEE, Iowa — Starting Monday, Hy-Vee will be passing out three million masks at the entrance of all of their stores to encourage customers to wear them while shopping. This new initiative is called, “Mask It Up To Shut COVID-19 Down. It’s Your Choice”.

According to the CDC, if more people wear masks in public, the spread of the coronavirus could drop dramatically.

Hy-Vee will not require customers to wear masks, despite the push from members of the public, such as the Facebook group, Iowa Educators for A Safe Return to School.

The Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee, Tina Potthoff, said there are a lot of things that can’t be done to mandate masks in a retail store. Potthoff said Hy-Vee doesn’t want to force employees to mandate masks wearing at the risk of confrontation.

“There has been some altercations that have happened across the country with different people getting into scuffles. We’re not going to put our employees in that situation.”

Hy-Vee will now hand out masks at every location in the state for the entire day.