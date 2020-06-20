Hy-Vee Recalls Garden Salad Due to Potential Contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product due to potential contamination with Cyclospora.

The FDA is reporting 76 cases of an illness caused by Cyclospora, including 28 cases in Iowa. The bagged salad, which is also sold at ALDI and Jewel-Osco stores, is likely causing the illness, according to the CDC. Sixteen people have been hospitalized due to the illness, the FDA reports.

Case Counts

Iowa: 28 cases

Illinois: 23 cases

Minnesota: 10 cases

Missouri: 7 cases

Nebraska: 7 cases

Kansas: 1 case

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other food items are impacted by the recall, according to Hy-Vee. Customers who purchased the product can receive a full refund at Hy-Vee.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

For more information, read the FDA’s announcement here.