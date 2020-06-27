Hy-Vee Recalls 12 More Salads Due to Potential Parasite Contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has recalled 12 additional bagged salad products due to the potential contamination with the parasite Cyclospora.

The 12 salads were recalled in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product pulled last week.

Listed below are the 13 products Hy-Vee has recalled:

Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit (13.4 oz.)

Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg (8 oz.)

Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad (12 oz.)

Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend (12 oz.)

Hy-Vee American Blend Salad (12 oz.)

Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad (10 oz.)

Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix (16 oz.)

Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad (12 oz.)

Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit (13.7 oz.)

Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit (13.2 oz.)

Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit (11.4 oz.)

Hy-Vee Garden Salad (12 oz.)

Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit (12.8 oz.)

These products were distributed to Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Customers can return any of these products to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

Fresh Express is the manufacturer of the recalled salads, according to the FDA.