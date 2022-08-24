WHO 13 NEWS — When natural disasters hit, a local grocery store chain is ready to send resources to wherever and whoever needs them.

Hy-Vee created its disaster relief fleet after the 2020 August derecho and has since deployed vehicles to help other victims.

“We can help our communities stand back up and be strong again,” Cole Bisgard, business continuity and preparedness program manager at Hy-Vee, said. “And that’s what we want to make sure we’re able to do and that’s what these resources really help us do is respond right out there and help them and help us be organized at the same time.”

The team has helped people as far away as Kentucky and Tennessee, but also closer to home after the Winterset community was hit by a tornado back in March. Members hand out water, food, and aid to those in need.

“It’s hugely impactful for those individuals. They’re really grateful for the help,” Christina Gayman, assistant vice president of communications at Hy-Vee, said. “There’s lot of tears, there are a lot of photos, there’s hugging, and there’s all kind of just really emotional moments that I think those teams can attest to how important it is for those communities when we arrive there.”

While we’re there, we’re shining a light on disaster victims. You can give now to the Disaster Recovery Fund that has been established through the Greater Madison County Community Foundation and the Greater Des Moines Community Foundation. You can follow this link here to give and click here to learn more about the program.