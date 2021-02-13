Hy-Vee, Polk County Health Department, and Drake University Host COVID-19 Clinic

DES MOINES, Iowa – The cold weather did not freeze the state’s vaccination efforts. On Saturday, a thousand Polk County teachers and daycare providers their first shot of the COVID vaccine.

The Polk County Health Department, HyVee, Drake University, and the Gregory and Suzie Glazer Burt Boys and Girls Club hosted the clinic.

At the clinic, first-year students from Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

“We were able to get certified yesterday, and now we’re here today being able to put those skills to use,” said Drake University, first-year pharmacy student Caitlin Kramer.

“So this is a whole year ahead of our curriculum and a good way to help the Des Moines metro and the Drake neighborhood to get immunized and just get ahead of this pandemic too,” said Drake University, first-year pharmacy student Gustavo Flores.

The university’s professors could not be more of their students.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be here working alongside our students,” said Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice.

“We have more than 20 students here at a time volunteering on their own time, on a Saturday, and they want to be here. We’re all happy to be here providing this service for our community.”

The university said the participants who received shots today would return in three weeks to get their second dose.