Hy-Vee opens new, ‘entirely reimagined’ store in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — A massive new grocery store opened its doors in Grimes Tuesday morning.

Hy-Vee’s newest location opened at 6:00 a.m. and the company says the 93,000 square foot store is “entirely reimagined” from its other properties.

Hy-Vee says the Grimes store is its first to feature a large food hall with multiple options for fast-casual dining like the popular HyChi & Hibachi, Wahlburgers, and a pub with an outdoor patio.

Outside of grocery offerings the store also houses a DSW shoe store, a nail salon, fitness equipment showroom, Starbucks, and pharmacy.

Hy-Vee says 400 local jobs have been created by the store.

The Grimes Hy-Vee is located at 351 N.E. Gateway Drive and is open from 6:00 a.m. to midnight daily.