Hy-Vee Offers Tuition Assistance Program to Employees and Their Immediate Family Members

DES MOINES, Iowa– Hy-Vee has partnered with Bellevue University in Nebraska on a tuition assistance program for employees and their immediate family members.

This tuition assistance program is offered to all 85,000 of Hy-Vee employees across eight states and will be available as soon as this 2020 fall semester.

All Hy-Vee employees have the opportunity to receive up to $3,500 annually in tuition assistance. Immediate family members of employees can receive up to $2,500. All recipients must be full-time students at Bellevue University.

There will also be 100 Hy-Vee employees selected by an application process awarded $10,500 in tuition assistance. These 100 recipients must pursue a Hy-Vee approved degree of study. Director of Public Relations at Hy-Vee, Christina Gayman, said this includes studies such as marketing and business administration to further an employee’s career at Hy-Vee.

Most classes at Bellevue University will be offered online. Gayman said they’re hoping employees find this convenient.

“A lot of employees have children. The things that they’re going to have to consider for themselves to go back to school this fall may be a little different than something that they’ve considered in the past,” Gayman said. “So having an online opportunity will be really beneficial as an option for them.”

If you are a Hy-Vee employee interested in this program, you’re encouraged to contact your Human Resources department to learn more about the application process.