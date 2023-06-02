DES MOINES, Iowa — With kids out of school and summer break in full swing, many parents are looking for activities to keep their kids active over the break.

And Hy-Vee has just the thing with the KidsFit summer boxes aimed to help create healthy habits for children.

Daira Driftmier, Director of the KidsFit program says, “Directing healthy habits and using that energy in a positive way is so important when the kids are just so young. And in the summertime, we have the chance to talk about kids and say it’s okay to be bored, but let’s choose something that will help you to be your best version of yourself, and use that energy positively.”

At Hy-Vee locations, you can find free KidsFit Summer Boxes filled with healthy snacks, stickers, and Hy-Vee coupons to help parents curate a summer break pantry full of healthy options.

In the boxes and online, you can find monthly challenges that the entire family can participate in for a chance to win prizes, rewarding kids for creating healthy habits.

And throughout the summer there are plenty of events, both in-person and virtual…

A popular event is KidsFit in the Kitchen.

“That is our virtual classes where we are cooking along with the dietitians, were cooking with the kiddos, they are in their own kitchens we are in ours doing two different recipes together, following some sort of theme. Last month in May we did a Disney theme, that was one of the ones I was teaching. It was beyond fun to see the kids dress up, to get passionate about what we are teaching. You know, they’re cooking, but they are also thinking about how much fun it is,” said Tori Sajovec, a Hy-Vee dietitian.

To join, sign up for the KidsFit club here.

You’ll find these summer KidsFit Boxes at your local Hy-Vee starting June 3. Boxes will be available while supplies last. Organizers recommend you call your local Hy-Vee to see if they have remaining boxes.