Hy-Vee offering Moderna, J&J booster shots at pharmacy locations

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Hy-Vee is now offering booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible patients.

The U.S. FDA and the CDC recommend a Moderna booster dose for the following Moderna vaccine recipients at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose:

  • Long-term care facility residents
  • Individuals ages 65+
  • Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)
  • Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Health officials recommend a booster dose for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

The booster shots are free, regardless of insurance coverage. Hy-Vee recommends that patients schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Eligible patients may choose which booster shot they receive, as long as they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least 6 months after the second dose; Janssen: at least 2 months after the second dose).

“Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster,” Hy-Vee said in a news release. “The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

