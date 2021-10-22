Hy-Vee offering Moderna, J&J booster shots at pharmacy locations

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Hy-Vee is now offering booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible patients.

The U.S. FDA and the CDC recommend a Moderna booster dose for the following Moderna vaccine recipients at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose:

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)

Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Health officials recommend a booster dose for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

The booster shots are free, regardless of insurance coverage. Hy-Vee recommends that patients schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Eligible patients may choose which booster shot they receive, as long as they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least 6 months after the second dose; Janssen: at least 2 months after the second dose).

“Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster,” Hy-Vee said in a news release. “The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”