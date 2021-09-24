Hy-Vee now offering Pfizer booster shots; Polk County Health Department to start Sept. 28

Hy-Vee is now offering free Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible at its pharmacy locations, and the Polk County Health Department will start administering the boosters next week.

The Pfizer booster shot was recently approved by the U.S. FDA and the CDC. It is recommended for the following vaccine recipients at least six months after their second dose:

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions, (as outlined by the CDC)

Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients will not be given COVID-19 booster shots until authorized by the FDA and CDC.

Hy-Vee recommends patients schedule their appointment in advance online.

The booster shots are free of charge, regardless of insurance coverage.

Polk County Health Department

The Polk County Health Department will start administering Pfizer booster shots on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The boosters are just for people who originally received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals also must fall into one of the following groups:

People 65 and older, as well as those who live in long-term care settings.

Those ages 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Those ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions based on individual benefits and risks.

Those ages 18 to 64 with a risky job.

Public Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner Davis clarifies risky jobs include people who work in health care and long-term care settings, but Polk County health officials will continue to work with the state to determine exactly who qualifies.

Just as they did when vaccines first came out, county officials expect Iowans to use the honor system.

“It’s really looking at a document and they will be able to say yes or no that they qualify for this vaccine,” Aigner Davis explains. “We’re really encouraging individuals if you do not qualify, let’s let people who definitely deserve this booster dose get this booster dose.”

To avoid everyone coming in at once, Polk County requires people to sign up for an appointment. To schedule an appointment, go to immunizepolk.com. Remember to bring your vaccination card to the appointment.

The Polk County Health Department has a call center set up to provide assistance to people without access to the internet or a computer. Call center hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Spanish helpline can help individuals who speak Spanish sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose. Call the Spanish helpline at (515) 344-3936 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.