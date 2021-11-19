Hy-Vee now offering COVID booster shots to adults 18 and older

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is now offering booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to adults 18 years and older.

The U.S. FDA and the CDC recommend a booster dose for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose. A booster dose is recommended for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients 18 and older at least two months after their first dose.

Patients can schedule their vaccine booster appointment at Hy-Vee by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. Booster shots are free of charge.

Patients may choose which vaccine they receive for a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer and Moderna: at least six months after the second dose; Johnson & Johnson: at least two months after the second dose). CDC recommendations allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Hy-Vee recommends (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.