Hy-Vee Launches Premium Membership Service

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has launched its new premium membership service, which is similar to Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus.

For $99 a year, members get free Aisles Online delivery and two-hour express pickup, an automatic three-cent Fuel Saver credit each time you use your card in store, and other monthly deals and savings.

If you’re currently enrolled in the $99 Aisles Online program, you’ll automatically be upgraded to Hy-Vee Plus. If you’re not, you can still use the service as usual while paying the standard fees.