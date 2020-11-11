Hy-Vee Holding Annual Veterans Day Breakfast Drive-Thru Style

DES MOINES, Iowa — All Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region are hosting the annual Veterans Day Breakfast with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition of their service. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via a curbside, contactless drive-thru in store parking lots. The drive-thru breakfast runs from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. at more than 200 participating Hy-Vee stores.

More than 90,000 meals are expected to be provided. Veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The annual breakfast is held in conjunction with Hy-Vee’s Homefront Round Up which raises money for charities that help veterans, active military, and their families. The fundraiser goes until Nov. 15th at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.

In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation, and the American Red Cross.