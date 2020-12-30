Hy-Vee Helping Dallas County Healthcare Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccination

WAUKEE, Iowa — Healthcare workers in Dallas County will have the chance to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Hy-Vee and the Dallas County Health Department are working together to administer the Moderna version at the pharmacy located at 1005 E. Hickman Road in Waukee.

Those who work in healthcare and wish to receive the vaccine can fill out a consent form and sign up for an appointment here. Proof of employment must be provided before the vaccine can be given.

Due to CDC allocations, Hy-Vee is only able to give vaccines to those employed in Dallas County at this time. A partnership between Hy-Vee and the Polk County Health Department is expected to be announced soon.