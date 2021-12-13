Hy-Vee employees traveling to assist with tornado recovery in Kentucky, Tennessee

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of employees from Hy-Vee will be heading to Kentucky and Tennessee to help communities recover from the deadly storms and tornadoes that ripped through four states Friday night into Saturday.

Hy-Vee says 37 employee volunteers will be leaving Monday morning to travel to affected communities. The company is also sending 10 semis filled with snacks and water, six disaster recovery pick-up trucks and three SUVS, along with a command center.

Once they arrive in Mayfield, Kentucky volunteers will coordinate with local emergency operations centers and nonprofit organizations to distribute the snacks and water. They’ll also assist in local recovery efforts.

The caravan is departing Hy-Vee’s corporate headquarters in West Des Moines at 10:30 a.m.