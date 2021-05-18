Hy-Vee Drops Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers, Employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Workers and shoppers at Hy-Vee locations will no longer be required to wear masks in its stores – but only if they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A news release issued Tuesday said the company is continuing to follow the CDC’s recommendations, which on Friday said that vaccinated people can go without wearing masks inside and outdoors.

The change goes into effect immediately.

Employees who have not been fully vaccinated are still being required to mask up and Hy-Vee is still recommending that shoppers who haven’t been vaccinated wear a mask.

Hy-Vee will continue to follow local ordinances on mask-wearing, so policies at some locations will vary.

Vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

The company also says it will continue other safety and sanitation practices that were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic – like providing plexiglass barriers at checkouts and encouraging social distancing.