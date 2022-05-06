DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced on Friday that it is cutting a further 57 positions from its corporate offices and offering those employees jobs in the retail sector. Its the third such move by Hy-Vee in recent months. In April they announced plans to cut 500 jobs in an advertisement run in local newspapers. The company says it is realigning its workforce to meet a changing nature of the grocery business. That includes a much smaller focus on the ‘Aisles Online’ grocery ordering system that had become popular during the pandemic. The company says it is also looking for savings as food and fuel prices skyrocket for them and customers.

This is the full statement on the job cuts released by Hy-Vee:

Today, we moved forward with eliminating an additional 57 positions across our corporate offices. This number includes employees from our IT, engineering, equipment, real estate and construction departments. All of these employees were offered retail positions at Hy-Vee and will be provided 30 days of pay and benefits. With the other changes we have made across our company in recent weeks, we have reduced our corporate office staff by more than 415 positions. These have come in the form of employees transferring to leadership positions at retail, employees taking early retirement, or employees voluntarily leaving the company to seek other opportunities. We feel confident that these changes will help us be better prepared for the potential difficulties to come. Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President, Communications