HUXLEY, IOWA — The search for the best burger in the state of Iowa in 2023 has led to the town of Huxley. On Monday, Flight Bar + Grille was named the winner of the Best Burger Contest by the Iowa Beef Industry Council.

The winning entry is called the Foundation. It is a double-smash burger served with cheddar cheese. It is topped with thick cut bacon, mustard aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. The secret seasoning: just salt and pepper.

You’ll find Flight Bar + Grille on Highway 169 in Huxley – right between Des Moines and Ames. They are open seven days a week, but the kitchen closes at 8:00 p.m.

They were named one of ten finalists earlier this year. Since then, judges have secretly visited and sampled each burger on the list.

Flight succeeds last year’s winner – The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.