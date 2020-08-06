Husband Sought on Murder Arrest Warrant in Fort Dodge Woman’s Shooting Death

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fort Dodge man police say killed his wife Wednesday afternoon.

Police are seeking 43-year-old Justin Hurdel. They say he killed his wife, 38-year-old Maggie Hurdel, at a home in the 500 block of South 19th Street. Emergency responders were called to the address after receiving a call shortly after 2:00 p.m. about a woman that had been shot.

According to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers found Maggie Hurdel unresponsive when they arrived, and life-saving efforts were performed but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially sought Justin Hurdel for questioning in the shooting but Wednesday night a first-degree murder arrest warrant was issued for him.

A vehicle believed to have fled the scene right after the shooting was located along South River Road Wednesday afternoon, but a search of the area did not locate Justin Hurdel.

Hurdel is described as being 5’8” tall and about 260 pounds.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated but Hurdel should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his location contact law enforcement immediately.