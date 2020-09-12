Husband Charged With First-Degree Murder in Death of Des Moines Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the woman found dead in Des Moines on Friday and charged her husband with first-degree murder.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Connie Simmons of Des Moines. Police found her body in a wooded area outside her residence in the 2100 block of 23rd Street.

Police have charged her husband, 32-year-old Datron Simmons, with first-degree murder. According to police, evidence indicates Connie was killed on Sept. 6 at their home.

Police initially responded to the residence at 12:38 p.m. Friday to assist family with checking on Connie, who they say had existing health issues. Officers were unable to locate her at the home, so a missing person report was completed at 2:47 p.m. Connie’s body was located a short time later.

This is Des Moines’ 17th homicide of 2020.