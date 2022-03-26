CHICAGO (AP) — Kameron McGusty and Miami jumped into passing lanes, challenged Iowa State’s shots and generally made life quite difficult for the Cyclones.

Turns out the Hurricanes play defense, too — at an Elite level.

McGusty scored 27 points and Miami advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time, pulling away for a 70-56 win over Iowa State 70-56 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Jordan Miller added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting as No. 10 seed Miami more than held its own in a matchup of two of the tourney’s most stingy teams. The 11th-seeded Cyclones shot 32% from the field in the second half and finished with 18 turnovers.

“I can’t stop smiling. It’s just crazy,” a grinning Miller said. “I love these guys.”

With Charlie Moore directing the attack in his hometown, the Hurricanes (26-10) got their first win in the school’s fourth appearance in the Sweet 16. Next up is No. 1 seed Kansas — a 66-61 winner over Providence — on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

“The guys did a great job from start to finish. I’m very, very excited for them,” said Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, who led George Mason to the Final Four in 2006. “They’re an amazing group. They earned that today because they beat a very fine opponent.”

Much was made of Iowa State’s hard-nosed defense after the Cyclones (22-13) shut down LSU and Wisconsin in the first two rounds, advancing to the Midwest Region semifinals after the school had just two wins last season. But Iowa State had trouble staying in front of McGusty and company at times, and the Hurricanes’ athleticism also bothered the Cyclones when they had the ball.

Iowa State forced 14 turnovers after Miami turned it over just seven times combined in its previous two games, but the Hurricanes shot 46% from the field. The Cyclones allowed 33.3% shooting over their first two tourney games.

“They did a better job than we did in terms of disruption and creating live-ball turnovers,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “They made some timely shots when we made our runs as well.”

Gabe Kalscheur scored 13 points for Iowa State, and freshman Tyrese Hunter had 13 points and seven assists. Izaiah Brockington finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

“It was a special run,” senior forward George Conditt IV said.