ANKENY, Iowa — Ann Breeding lost her son Daniel to a drug overdose three years ago. She hopes her annual Steps of Hope walk prevents any other parents from feeling that pain.

The third edition of the walk strolled through Des Moines Area Community College’s Ankeny campus Saturday. The walk featured resources for those struggling with drug addiction, such as support groups and free Narcan.

“In order to crush the stigma, we have to talk about it,” Breeding said. “People are afraid to talk about it a lot; they feel judged, they feel the shame and the stigma. The one way to crush that is to come together and let people know that it happens to everybody.”

Hundreds of people participated in the walk, which took place on what would have been Daniel’s birthday.

Breeding hopes the parents not affected by opioid use pay as much attention as the families grieving after death.

“If you have not been affected by it yet, chances are you will because it is everywhere,” Breeding said. “It does not discriminate, it is in every tax bracket, in every neighborhood, and in every state. It’s knocking on your door whether you know it or not. You can get in on the front end, be proactive and join us, or you can wait until you’re showing up with your kid on a t-shirt standing next to me when I say, ‘Never say not your kid.'”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 475 Iowans died of a drug overdose in 2021, the last year of recorded data. The CDC reports Iowa’s overdose death rate is third-lowest among the fifty states.