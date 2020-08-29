Hundreds Show Support for Des Moines Police at ‘Back the Blue’ March

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Des Moines police station on Saturday to show support for the Des Moines Police Department.

The Des Moines Register reports a few hundred people attended the “Back the Blue” march. Many held signs and chanted their support for the department as they marched through the streets of Des Moines.

Organizers told the Register they believe there needs to be some reform in law enforcement due to instances of police brutality, but they simultaneously support these reforms and police officers.

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert told the crowd his officers appreciate the support.

“There’s been a lot of long hours, a lot of trying times for the men and women that work here and in law enforcement across the country. That pressure is felt by their families. But having the support, like what we see here today, inspires us to get up, put that badge on every single day and go out there and do our very best,” said Wingert.

The event comes after months of protests in Des Moines and around the world over police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police. Organizers told the Register they anticipated counter-protesters at Saturday’s event, but just one protester showed up.

The Des Moines Police Department posted a video of the event to Facebook.