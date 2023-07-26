DES MOINES, Iowa — Tens of thousands of bicyclists flooded into Des Moines for RAGBRAI Wednesday afternoon. A past RAGBRAI rider opened up her neighborhood so they could have a place to sleep Wednesday night.

Barb Heenan could not ride in RAGBRAI this year due to health concerns, but she helped more than 250 riders find a place to sleep in Des Moines.

“I wanted to pay it forward,” said Heenan. “I have been fortunate enough where every time I’ve ridden RAGBRAI, I’ve had an air-conditioned home to stay in. I wanted to provide that to other people.”

Heenan lives near Saydel High School in north Des Moines. She spent the weeks before RAGBRAI’s arrival asking her neighbors to take in cyclists.

“It was literally door-to-door knocking,” Heenan said. “I went to every single neighbor in the neighborhood. If they weren’t home, I left a flyer, and if they were home, I talked to them and asked them if they were willing to host.”

Heenan said about twenty neighbors agreed to provide RAGBRAI riders with a place to sleep, after which she put the word out through Facebook.

In addition to a place to sleep, Heenan also provided free food for the RAGBRAI riders.

“We’re so far away from everything out here, what are they going to do for dinner?” Heenan said. “We decided we would host a spaghetti dinner.”

The gesture meant a lot for the riders who took up the offer.

“RAGBRAI family is like no other,” said Cathy Salinas, who rides with a team from Charles City. “Everybody helps each other out. I see these people once a year, and that’s why I do it, to come back and see everybody.”

“To know that they want us riders to be there is very special,” said Salinas’ teammate Katherine Farnham.