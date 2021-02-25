Hundreds of Iowans Turn Out for Grocery Giveway as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Drag Down the Economy

DES MOINES, IOWA — More than 400 Iowans were helped by a grocery giveaway today on the North side of Des Moines, with many of those reaching out for help blaming the pandemic for their need.

Hy-Vee donated the food that was given away at the Forest Avenue Library. The event was organized by Creative Visions. State Representative Ako Abdul Samad, founder of Creative Visions, says he is working with anyone he can to help the extreme need for aide during the pandemic.

“A box of food wherever, from (Meals From the) Heartland, we’re able to get food by working with the food bank. We’re looking from Creative Visions at Hy-Vee. Everybody’s pitching in to meet this need,” Abdul-Samad said.

Among those welcoming the free food was Anthony Jackson. “I’m a retired firefighter things has really gotten rough not only for me for everybody. It’s a blessing that they come out to help us because a lot of people here are really in need,” Jackson says.