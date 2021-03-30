Hundreds of Appointments Remain at Mass Vaccination Clinic Thursday

FORT DODGE, Iowa — More people are now available for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week than were for a previous clinic two weeks ago. But far fewer people have signed up for this one, according to Webster County Public Health Director Kari Prescott.

The county vaccinated nearly 1,800 people during a previous clinic at Fort Dodge’s Crossroads Mall two weeks ago when only priority groups like health care workers, older Iowans and those with chronic health conditions could get immunized.

But another clinic for people this Thursday, also at Crossroads Mall, still had 500 appointments available to anyone at least 16 years of age.

Appointments for this clinic can be scheduled by calling 515-227-7104 or scheduled online at WebsterCountyIA.gov. The link will appear in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

There may be two reasons for the large number of available vaccines, Prescott surmises. “I think that a lot of people have that ‘April 5th’ in their head,” said Prescott.

Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that starting April 5, anyone would be eligible for a vaccination (that still excludes children). But counties had the option to expand eligibility if they had made sufficient progress in immunizing other groups that the state department of public health had previously prioritized for vaccinations.

Prescott believes the other reason that appointments still remained for Thursday’s clinic was, in part, her own doing. She wanted to make sure that the county had attempted to vaccinate the most vulnerable residents first before she agreed to open up appointments to the general population. “It is kind of a guessing game,” she explained, “We’ve reached out to several of our partners to make sure that we hit everybody that we should. We were comfortable moving forward Thursday.”

Thursday’s clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer’s vaccine can be administered to those at least 16 years of age. Moderna’s vaccine requires a person to be at least 18.