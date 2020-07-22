Hundreds in Des Moines Honor Legacy of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

DES MOINES, Iowa — From State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad to West Des Moines’ first Black city councilwoman in Renee Hardman, hundreds of people gathered in Des Moines to share how John Lewis’ life impacts them today.

A Des Moines man says meeting the civil rights icon four years ago brought him to fight for change. “I cried a little. It was incredible. One of the top ten moments of my life,” said Izaah Knox.

That type of impact is what brought the crowd to the Pappajohn Sculpture Park Tuesday night. The vigil allowed many to mourn the 80-year-old congressman’s death but also celebrate his life of leadership. Lewis walked beside Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1963 March on Washington and led the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965. He was elected to Congress in 1986 and served 17 terms in the House.

A 2016 lunch meet-and-great in Des Moines inspired Knox to change careers. A year later Knox became executive director of Urban Dreams, a nonprofit that provides programs to the underserved in Des Moines. Knox says the hour-long chat was influential in him becoming one of the leaders for racial justice that stood behind Gov. Kim Reynolds as she signed a bill in June banning police chokeholds.

Lewis also signed a book for Knox when they met four years ago by writing “Keep the faith.” Knox says it is that faith that led to progress here in Iowa. “We have to continue to stand on the shoulders of giants, which is very cliche but so true in so many aspects, especially civil rights. These last few months have been so fulfilling because I’ve seen progress. I’ve been on the steps of the Capitol where legislation is getting passed for progress,” Knox said.

The event also set up voter registration booths, a cause Lewis risked his life fighting for during the civil rights movement.