Hundreds Attend Festival Highlighting Women-Owned Businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of Iowans attended the first-ever Sista Soul Festival in Union Park, an event that highlighted women-owned businesses.

This event was hosted by Sistars Girl Talk, a group that started just a year ago holding meditation sessions in the park.

There were 53 businesses registered for the event. Some vendors came from as far as Minnesota and North Carolina.

Attendees shopped and enjoyed music, food and games. One organizer said the goal of the event was to provide fun for the community in the middle of the pandemic.

“It’s just nice to see people coming out and to see people support and just enjoying themselves and being safe,” said organizer Tarrita Avant-Spicer. “Because it’s been hard for everyone, being in the house and being away from people.”

Organizers said they hope to make the Sista Soul Festival an annual event in Des Moines.