DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer lost her battle with cancer on Thursday. She was known as a standout athlete in high school in both volleyball and basketball.

In 1993 her Hubbard-Radcliffe team won the state championship over Atlantic in the final year of six-on-six girls basketball.

She went on to Drake University where she was instrumental in guiding the Bulldogs to the MVC regular-season title in 1997 and 1998, as well as the MVC Tournament championships in 1995, 1997 and 1998., according to a Drake University Athletics bio. She played on Bulldog teams, which competed in the 1995, 1997 and 1998 NCAA Tournament.

She also worked for the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, as an administrator. She would often be seen at the Girls Basketball State Tournament, working in a behind the scenes role getting players where they needed to be at the right time.

In 2022 she was diagnosed with cancer. She had a group called Brink’s Bench, who were there to support her in the battle. Her hometown, Hubbard, had a fundraiser to help with medical expenses last September.

“The little town of Hubbard and nobody ever hears about, she was putting us on the map through her athletic ability,” said Tom Ingebritson, who’s daughter played on teams with Brinkmeyer.

Her employer the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union put out a statement:

“From becoming a prep legend at Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, starring for the Drake University basketball team, and serving as an administrator at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Lisa was the embodiment of The Iowa Girl. The IGHSAU and its Board of Directors express their sympathies to the family of our beloved colleague.”