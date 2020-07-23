Hoyt Sherman Place Receives Over $700,000 in Historic Tax Credits

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has put many events on hold for the entertainment industry. Thankfully, one local theater is getting a nice tax break from the state.

Hoyt Sherman Place has received $710,000 in historic tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Executive Director of Hoyt Sherman Place, Robert Warren said this funding has been in the works for a while but they’re receiving this money at a perfect time. Eighty-five percent of Hoyt Sherman Place’s revenue comes from ticket sales. Since the theater is currently closed, they’re in need of assistance.

A portion of the funds will be used to restore historical significance to the second floor of the Hoyt Sherman Place mansion, including the master bedroom, sitting parlor, and children’s bedrooms.

The restoration will include museum-quality attributes including period-appropriate window treatments, furniture, flooring, paint, light.

Hoyt Sherman Place has already finished certain renovations, including improving handicap accessibility, they’ve updated security in the art galleries and they’ve added additional space to the theater.

Hoyt Sherman Place hopes to reopen in August. For more information, visit their website.