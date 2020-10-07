Hoyt Sherman Place Mansion Restoration

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines has received countless visitors to its theater and gallery over the years. Most walked through part of the original mansion without knowing they were in the mansion of Hoyt Sherman and his family, built in 1877.

That will be changing. In the coming weeks, while the theater remains dark due to ongoing COVID19 precautions, work will begin to restore the second floor of the mansion. Hoyt Sherman Place CEO Robert Warren tells WHO 13 restoration has been on their minds for a long time. Warren recently found blueprints for the expansion of the gallery at Hoyt Sherman in the 1950s that reveal what the bedrooms and other spaces originally looked like. Now an accurate restoration can take place.

Warren also talked about the official completion this week of the $4.9 million addition project that began in 2019. That addition improved the backstage area of the theater, added restrooms and includes the Center for Artists and Education. A grand opening for the addition will be scheduled for a time when it is safe for large groups to gather in small spaces.

More details and a “Donate” button can be found at the Hoyt Sherman Place website. They are trying to raise $450,000 to complete the project by the end of 2020.