DES MOINES, Iowa — There will be no more arguing about being ‘nickel-and-dimed’ by downtown Des Moines parking fees – because those coins will soon no longer be accepted. The city is installing new pay stations that will replace meters. At the stalls you’ll pay for the numbered spot where you’ve parked. The machines will accept credit cards or quarters – no bills, dimes or nickels. You can also pay using the ParkDSM app.

The first pay stations are being installed to the west of the Iowa Events Center. The next neighborhood slated for an install will be the Western Gateway Area. The new stations should all be operational before the fall.