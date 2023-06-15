WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center is holding a blood drive Thursday for World Blood Donor Day.

The blood drive is at Valley West Mall from 9 am-7 pm, located by the food court which is easiest to access through the entrance near the former Von Maur location and near JC Penney.

There are still time slots available for people to come and donate, and prizes from sponsors will be given away to donors through drawings.

Each donation can save up to three lives and takes less than an hour to give.

You can sign up to donate and save lives on LiveServe’s website!