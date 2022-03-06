WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowans are offering an outpouring of support for Madison County following a deadly tornado outbreak on Saturday night, but officials want to make sure that help is going where it is needed. Authorities are asking well-meaning volunteers to stay out of the area unless they are called on to help to avoid endangering anyone.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is organizing all initial volunteer efforts. Anyone interested in offering services should call (515) 462-1185 first to see what help is needed.

The Greater Madison County Community Foundation is now accepting donations to a Disaster Recovery Fund for those impacted by the storm. The money will be used to address immediate needs of those families that are not covered by state, federal and other non-profit programs.

The Community Foundation launched the the fund with a $2,000 donation that was immediately matched by the Madison County Development Group. Donations to the fund can be made online or by mail to:

1217 N. 6th Avenue Suite 3

Winterset, IA 50273