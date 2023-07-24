DES MOINES, Iowa — With the extreme temperatures hitting Iowa this week, the Polk County Emergency Management Agency has activated its Extreme Temperatures Plan.

Per the plan, more than 30 cooling centers will open across the county. DART buses will also provide free rides to cooling centers.

Officials also urge the public to drink plenty of water, dress in light-fitting clothing, and take breaks inside.

To learn more about the Extreme Temperature Plan visit Polk County Emergency Management’s website.

You can also check out a list of the cooling shelters below:

PCEM says the Ankeny Fire Station will not be open for an extreme temp center on Wednesday, July 26 due to RAGBRAI.